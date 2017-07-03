South Shore trains changing weekday schedules in July
The commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago is changing its weekday departure times for trains leaving Chicago's Millennium Station. The changes taking effect Monday for the South Shore line are meant to make the trains more efficient during peak commuting times.
