City marks 'Wayne's World' anniversary with headbanging record

The city of Aurora, Ill., celebrated the 25th anniversary of locally-set film Wayne's World by breaking the Guinness World Record for headbanging. Organizers with the city said 1,000 people, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, headbanged along with Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- which famously features in the 1992 film -- Tuesday night at RiverEdge Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.