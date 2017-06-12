Yorkville man charged in North Aurora robbery
Jordan A. Burgos, 26, of the 0-100 block of Highview Drive, was arrested Tuesday after a clerk at a convenience store on the 900 block of South Lake Street in Aurora saw a customer who looked like the suspect in surveillance photos and video police had publicized. The clerk called 911, but by the time police arrived, he had left.
