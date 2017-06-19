Wrongful-death suit filed in Aurora r...

Wrongful-death suit filed in Aurora retention pond crash that killed mom, 9-year-old son

A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against three businesses and a 37-year-old Aurora man seeking damages for a June 17, 2015 crash that killed an Aurora woman and her 9-year-old son after her vehicle plunged into and sank in a retention pond. The lawsuit, filed by family members of Maria Ramirez Garcia, 31, and her son, Ronaldo Alanis-Ramirez, argues management firms and another driver were negligent in causing the crash, which sent her 2003 GMC Envoy into a detention pond northeast of Sullivan Road and Edgelawn Drive on the city's west side.

