Weekend picks: Saint Motel headlines Two Brothers Summer Festival

11 hrs ago

The bands Savoir Adore, Blind Pilot, Saint Motel, The Way Down Wanderers, Knox Hamilton and X Ambassadors are all on the bill for the two-day craft beer-branded Two Brothers Summer Festival this weekend at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $30 daily general admission; $50 weekend general admission; $100-$200 VIP tickets.

