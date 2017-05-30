Weekend picks: Saint Motel headlines Two Brothers Summer Festival
The bands Savoir Adore, Blind Pilot, Saint Motel, The Way Down Wanderers, Knox Hamilton and X Ambassadors are all on the bill for the two-day craft beer-branded Two Brothers Summer Festival this weekend at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $30 daily general admission; $50 weekend general admission; $100-$200 VIP tickets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|Thu
|Fed up cracka
|13
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC