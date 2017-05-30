Two hurt in weekend shootings in Aurora
Aurora police say they're investigating two shootings just minutes apart Sunday that left two male juveniles injured and another charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers responded to the first report around 5:20 p.m. and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk of the 500 block of North Avenue on the city's near east side.
