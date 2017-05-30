Two hurt in weekend shootings in Aurora

Two hurt in weekend shootings in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Aurora police say they're investigating two shootings just minutes apart Sunday that left two male juveniles injured and another charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers responded to the first report around 5:20 p.m. and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk of the 500 block of North Avenue on the city's near east side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dumbing down high school 16 hr Defeat Liz Warren... 18
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May 28 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May 17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May 13 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May 5 Get your life 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC