Two brothers, woman charged in Aurora police standoff after burglary

Authorities have charged three people after a botched burglary Saturday targeting guns at an Aurora home turned into a five-hour standoff. Lucas R. Perez, 24, of the 400 block of South Broadway Street, Aurora, and Sergio B. Perez, 25, of the 300 block of Prairie Avenue, Aurora, face felony charges of armed violence, residential burglary, unlawful use of weapon, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to Kane County court records.

