Two brothers, woman charged in Aurora police standoff after burglary
Authorities have charged three people after a botched burglary Saturday targeting guns at an Aurora home turned into a five-hour standoff. Lucas R. Perez, 24, of the 400 block of South Broadway Street, Aurora, and Sergio B. Perez, 25, of the 300 block of Prairie Avenue, Aurora, face felony charges of armed violence, residential burglary, unlawful use of weapon, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to Kane County court records.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May '17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
