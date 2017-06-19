Tim Allen brings comedy tour to the Paramount Theatre

Tim Allen, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor and comedian from the "Toy Story" movies and TV's "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing," brings his national comedy tour to Aurora's Paramount Theatre in August. For tickets, call 896-6666, visit paramountaurora.com or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.