Three shot during backyard party in Aurora

37 min ago

Three people were shot during a backyard party Saturday night in Aurora, injuring two teenagers and a 40-year-old man, authorities said. The shooting took place about 11:05 p.m. in the backyard of a house on the 1800 block of Plum Street on the city's west side, Aurora police said in a news release posted to the department's Facebook page.

