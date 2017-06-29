Teenage boy among those shot at Aurora party
Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during a backyard party in Aurora on the evening on Saturday, June 24. According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the incident occurred around 11:04 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Plum Street. A group of people were gathered in the backyard having a party when an unknown person or people walked up to the group and opened fire, Ferrelli said A 15-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were all hit by gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|23 hr
|krfazzy
|58
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May '17
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May '17
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May '17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC