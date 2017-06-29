Teenage boy among those shot at Aurora party

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during a backyard party in Aurora on the evening on Saturday, June 24. According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the incident occurred around 11:04 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Plum Street. A group of people were gathered in the backyard having a party when an unknown person or people walked up to the group and opened fire, Ferrelli said A 15-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were all hit by gunfire.

