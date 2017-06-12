Tee times available for Golf for Kids...

Tee times available for Golf for Kids Outing at Orchard Valley June 26

The Golf for Kids Benefit Golf Outing -- set for June 26 at Orchard Valley -- will continue its annual mission to raise funds that benefit local youth through a variety of programs. Morning and afternoon tee times are available for the 23rd annual Golf for Kids Benefit Outing to be held Monday, June 26, at Orchard Valley Golf Course in Aurora.

