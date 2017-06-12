Sugar Grove resident funds 4 IVCC scholarships
Barbara Davis, of Sugar Grove, recently created agriculture scholarships for students attending Illinois Valley Community College. She is shown with financial adviser Brian Michel , of Edward Jones in Sugar Grove, IVCC President Jerry Corcoran and IVCC Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley.
