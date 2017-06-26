Suburban nonprofits to state: We need...

Suburban nonprofits to state: We need funding

Suburban nonprofits are distressed at the prospect of another fiscal year without a state budget, coupled with the possibility of deep cuts to Medicaid proposed by Republicans in Congress. Representatives of eight agencies serving clients -- including people with mental illness, victims of domestic violence, and children with disabilities -- in Kane, Cook and DuPage counties attended a news conference Monday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County at the United Way of Elgin.

