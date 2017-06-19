State of uncertainty: Is roadwork stoppage real or 'scare tactics'?

Inching along the one open lane on Lake Street in Hanover Park as dust flies and front loaders pound pavement is excruciating now. Dire warnings are emanating from all corners of Illinois that if Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic lawmakers don't pass a budget this week, the 2017 construction season will become collateral damage and all state roadwork will cease as of Friday afternoon.

