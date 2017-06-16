Six charged with drug, other offenses after months-long Aurora investigation
The charges stem from a roughly eight-month investigation by Aurora police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kane County State's Attorney's Office into allegations of drug dealing and firearms sales, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. During the investigation, about 61 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of heroin and a .270 caliber rifle with 19 rounds of ammunition were seized.
