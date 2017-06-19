Police: Man fired shot at officer during Aurora standoff
A man accused of firing a shot at an Aurora police officer during a standoff Thursday night is in custody, authorities said. Police said the 39-year-old man, who has yet to be charged, was arrested after he engaged in a standoff with officers for about 40 minutes late Thursday in his home on the 1100 block of Long Grove Drive.
