Police: 22-year-old man shot at Aurora gas station is OK

A 22-year-old man is OK after being shot while he was parked at an Aurora gas station Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at 6:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road, according to a post on the Aurora Police Department Facebook page.

