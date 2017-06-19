Party on! 'Wayne's World' anniversary celebration wraps up this summer

Aurora will conclude its six-month celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World" -- the "Saturday Night Live" movie set in the city -- with events in June and July. Wednesdays at the Plaza hosts a special "Wayne's World" concert with Noah's Arcade at 7 p.m. June 28 at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave. The band, joined by local troubadour Kevin Trudo and led by guitarist Noah Gabriel, will play favorite songs from the movie as well as originals.

