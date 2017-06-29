Oswego resident among 30,000 Lions roaring into Chicago June 30-July 4

Oswego resident Jimmie Delgado, center, helps dish pancakes at the Aurora Noon Lions Club's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny fundraiser in April. Delgado will be among 30,000 Lions volunteers attending Lions Clubs International centennial convention in Chicago June 30-July 4. Jimmie Delgado of Oswego, a member of Aurora Noon Lions Club, will attend the 100th Lions Clubs International Convention June 30 to July 4 in Chicago.

