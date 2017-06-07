Oswego man who ran away before trial gets 12 years for drug charge
An Oswego man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for delivering cocaine to undercover narcotics officers, despite being absent from his trial. Rumaldo Anzaldua, 40, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday by a Kane County judge following a May 23 conviction of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class X felony, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|9 hr
|Maltamon
|26
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC