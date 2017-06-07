Oswego man who ran away before trial gets 12 years for drug charge

An Oswego man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for delivering cocaine to undercover narcotics officers, despite being absent from his trial. Rumaldo Anzaldua, 40, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday by a Kane County judge following a May 23 conviction of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class X felony, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

