New child porn charges for Aurora man arrested in underage sex sting
A 21-year-old Aurora man already facing charges from March that he traveled to a hotel to pay to have sex with a minor faces 10 additional counts of child pornography possession. Carlos J. Zaca, of the 200 block of Bevier Place, was one of four people arrested in mid-March during an underage sex sting conducted by Aurora police.
