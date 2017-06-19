N. Aurora man gets 10 years for selling cocaine
A 39-year-old North Aurora man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover cop in exchange for cigarettes, officials say. Paul F. Benavides, of the 200 block of East Arrowhead Street, pleaded guilty March 31 to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.
