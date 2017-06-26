More sex abuse charges against Aurora...

More sex abuse charges against Aurora man

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Daily Herald

A 78-year-old Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting a girl over an eight-year span has been charged with sexual abuse of another child. Kane County prosecutors this week lodged an additional 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 against Inocente Delgado, of the 500 block of Binder Street, according to court records.

