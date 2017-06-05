Mary Louise Draege

Mary Louise Draege

Mary Louise Draege, 79, of Centralia, was called home by the Lord, June 3, 2017 at Heritage Health Manor in Pana, Ill. She was born the daughter of Corlis Owen and Elva Cynthia Dunn on July 29, 1937 in Anna, Ill.

