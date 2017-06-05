Man sought in North Aurora liquor store robbery
This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. North Aurora police are looking for a man who robbed the Sunny Liquors store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincolnway and State Street.
