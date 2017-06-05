Man issues threat to Aurora hospital but no bomb found
A 57-year-old Chicago man is undergoing a psychological evaluation after he allegedly told a Presence-Mercy Medical Center security guard that he had a bomb in a backpack on Thursday evening. The Kane County Bomb Squad was called to the Aurora hospital but personnel found no explosives found inside the bag, according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli.
