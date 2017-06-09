Kane County Sheriff's Office

Kane County Sheriff's Office

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Want to make sure you receive the latest local news? We've got you covered! Get the best in local news, sports, community events, with focus on what's coming up for the weekend. Weekly mail subscription offers Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports, weather, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Mon frogcycle 1
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May 28 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May 17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May '17 resident 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May '17 Get your life 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kane County was issued at June 14 at 12:40PM CDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC