Illinois Mathematics and Science Acad...

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy and Flinn Scientific Expand...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Newswise

This highly-acclaimed and affordable program increases student interest and stimulates excellence in school's mathematics and science initiatives including the Next Generation Science Standards* and Common Core math standards. Flinn Scientific and IMSA share the same passion for science education and recognize the value and lasting impact that a strong STEM program has among students, teachers and schools alike," said Mike Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer for Flinn Scientific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May 28 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May 17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May '17 resident 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May '17 Get your life 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC