Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy and Flinn Scientific Expand...
This highly-acclaimed and affordable program increases student interest and stimulates excellence in school's mathematics and science initiatives including the Next Generation Science Standards* and Common Core math standards. Flinn Scientific and IMSA share the same passion for science education and recognize the value and lasting impact that a strong STEM program has among students, teachers and schools alike," said Mike Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer for Flinn Scientific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC