How IMSA helped alums ultimately lead YouTube, PayPal, Yelp, more
Until they set foot on campus, many of the Illinois Math and Science Academy 's most acclaimed alumni say they felt not only unchallenged academically but isolated from other teens as they holed up at home, playing with computers and studying manuals. But leaders including co-founders of YouTube, PayPal and Yelp say their time at the public boarding school in Aurora, consistently ranked as one of the country's top institutions for math and science, did more than prepare them for college and graduate school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|Sun
|Defeat Liz Warren...
|18
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC