How IMSA helped alums ultimately lead YouTube, PayPal, Yelp, more

Sunday Jun 4

Until they set foot on campus, many of the Illinois Math and Science Academy 's most acclaimed alumni say they felt not only unchallenged academically but isolated from other teens as they holed up at home, playing with computers and studying manuals. But leaders including co-founders of YouTube, PayPal and Yelp say their time at the public boarding school in Aurora, consistently ranked as one of the country's top institutions for math and science, did more than prepare them for college and graduate school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

