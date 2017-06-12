Groundbreaking marks start of Blackhawk Park construction

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony at Blackhawk Park are, from left, Chuck Anderson, Fox Valley Park District Board President; Jim Pilmer, the district's executive director; Alex Voight, City of Aurora; Mary Anne Cummings, board commissioner; Alex Alexandrou, Mayor's Office and board commissioner; Neal Ormond; Chief Blackhawk; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin; Pat Kelsey, WBK Engineering; Linda Cole, Sierra Club; Todd Stanton, park design consultant; Don Davidson, Aurora Christian Hall of Fame coach; Dan Barreiro, City of Aurora; and Nancy Hopp, Conservation Foundation. Fox Valley Park District Executive Director Jim Pilmer talks about the new Blackhawk Park, which will be completed in late September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.