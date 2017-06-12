Groundbreaking marks start of Blackhawk Park construction
Attending the groundbreaking ceremony at Blackhawk Park are, from left, Chuck Anderson, Fox Valley Park District Board President; Jim Pilmer, the district's executive director; Alex Voight, City of Aurora; Mary Anne Cummings, board commissioner; Alex Alexandrou, Mayor's Office and board commissioner; Neal Ormond; Chief Blackhawk; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin; Pat Kelsey, WBK Engineering; Linda Cole, Sierra Club; Todd Stanton, park design consultant; Don Davidson, Aurora Christian Hall of Fame coach; Dan Barreiro, City of Aurora; and Nancy Hopp, Conservation Foundation. Fox Valley Park District Executive Director Jim Pilmer talks about the new Blackhawk Park, which will be completed in late September.
