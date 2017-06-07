Gregg Allman's son, Devon, cancels Au...

Gregg Allman's son, Devon, cancels Aurora show after father's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Devon Allman has canceled his appearance at Aurora's annual Blues on the Fox Festival due to the death of his father Gregg Allman. Devon Allman was set to perform June 17 at the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dumbing down high school 33 min Liz-Warren COMMUcrap 21
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May 28 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May 17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May 13 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May '17 Get your life 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC