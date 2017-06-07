Gregg Allman's son, Devon, cancels Aurora show after father's death
Devon Allman has canceled his appearance at Aurora's annual Blues on the Fox Festival due to the death of his father Gregg Allman. Devon Allman was set to perform June 17 at the festival.
