Golf outing supports Fox Valley Park Foundation
Morning and afternoon tee times are available for the 23rd annual Golf for Kids Benefit Outing Monday, June 26, at Orchard Valley Golf Course, 2411 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Morning play begins at 7:30 a.m. and afternoon play at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start for each.
