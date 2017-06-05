Farnsworth Avenue project to lead to traffic delays
The barriers and detour signs are ready to go Tuesday for the beginning of the Farnsworth Avenue project over Indian Creek in Aurora. The city will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction during the project, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2018.
