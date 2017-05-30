Family, competition at heart of Fox R...

Family, competition at heart of Fox River race

Daily Herald

Once a competitive 22-mile event, the Mid-American Canoe and Kayak Race along the Fox River has evolved into a shorter 10-mile race, with an even shorter 6-mile component that appeals to both families and competitive paddlers. The Grimes family has been a fixture at the race for 37 years, ever since patriarch Jerry and his brothers launched from the original starting line in South Elgin.

