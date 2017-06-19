Driver who killed woman in Aurora sentenced to 7 years
An Aurora man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for killing an elderly woman and injuring a second person while driving a car when impaired, Kane County officials said. Paris T. Lisy, 24, of the 1700 block of West Illinois Avenue, plead guilty in May to two counts of aggravated DUI related to the crash on May 16, 2013.
