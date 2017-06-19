Cross-country course development for old Geneva landfill targeted for fall
The Kane County Forest Preserve District and Waste Management now share operation of the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva. The site could become home to a new cross-country facility with construction starting this fall.
