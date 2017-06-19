Constable: Bail law a good measure yo...

Constable: Bail law a good measure you don't want to use

Most of the inmates at county jails are people who couldn't come up with the money to be released on bail while waiting for their trials. A new Illinois law should make it easier for people to be released from jail until their cases are heard.

