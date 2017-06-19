Constable: Bail law a good measure you don't want to use
Most of the inmates at county jails are people who couldn't come up with the money to be released on bail while waiting for their trials. A new Illinois law should make it easier for people to be released from jail until their cases are heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May '17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC