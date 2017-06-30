Bring the family for 'Messin' Around in the Dirt Day'
Master Gardener volunteers lead fun, hands-on activities to build an understanding of plants, insects, and soil during the "Messin' Around in the Dirt Day" events this summer. Children can get to know nature and learn through playing at two more "Messin' Around in the Dirt Day" kid events in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jun 28
|krfazzy
|58
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May '17
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May '17
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May '17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC