Blues Music Kicks off Summer Concert Series in Downtown Aurora
Jake Mack performs with friends last summer at Wednesdays at the Plaza. Mack returns with the Lesser Stags on June 14. Courtesy Wednesdays at the Plaza Wednesdays at the Plaza, a free, summer concert series in downtown kicks off with two weeks of blues music to celebrate Blues Week and Blues on the Fox in Aurora.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Mon
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
