Aurora police question 1 in fatal shooting of man, 34

Aurora police say they are questioning a man in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old on the city's near east side early Saturday morning. Rodolfo Rocha Jr., of the 1100 block of Superior Street, Aurora, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a call of a gunshot victim at about 12:34 a.m. on the 1100 block of Grove Street, police said.

