Aurora man pleads guilty to firing, selling gun

Jose Sanchez, 20, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. Prosecutors said Sanchez, a street gang member, fired a revolver multiple times around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 4, 2015, outside a home on the 500 block of East Downer Place in Aurora.

