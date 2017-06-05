Aurora man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
Caleb A. Frazier, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. Prosecutors said that, on Feb. 3, 2015, Frazier, a street gang member, sold one ounce of cocaine to a confidential police informant; on Feb. 17, he sold a semi-automatic rifle to the same informant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|8 hr
|frogcycle
|1
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC