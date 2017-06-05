Aurora man pleads guilty to drug, gun...

Aurora man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Caleb A. Frazier, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. Prosecutors said that, on Feb. 3, 2015, Frazier, a street gang member, sold one ounce of cocaine to a confidential police informant; on Feb. 17, he sold a semi-automatic rifle to the same informant.

