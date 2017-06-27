Aurora farmers market wares to include prayers
The second of six summer prayer booths at the downtown Aurora farmers market, 233 S. Broadway, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 1. The Rev. Deborah Tinsley Taylor, pastor at Fourth Street United Methodist Church in Aurora and booth sponsor, invited the public.
