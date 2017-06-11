Aurora church celebrates 150-year history

Newly elected Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, stopped by the Main Baptist Church in Aurora Saturday during the church's three-day celebration of its 150th anniversary Newly elected Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, stopped by the Main Baptist Church in Aurora Saturday during the church's three-day celebration of its 150th anniversary When an institution reaches a 150th anniversary, that's something to celebrate, and this weekend the Main Baptist Church in Aurora brought the party. "This is something that's happened due to the power and direction of God," said minister Dallas Scott, who serves as executive assistant to church Pastor Julian Spencer.

