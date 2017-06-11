Aurora church celebrates 150-year history
Newly elected Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, stopped by the Main Baptist Church in Aurora Saturday during the church's three-day celebration of its 150th anniversary Newly elected Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, stopped by the Main Baptist Church in Aurora Saturday during the church's three-day celebration of its 150th anniversary When an institution reaches a 150th anniversary, that's something to celebrate, and this weekend the Main Baptist Church in Aurora brought the party. "This is something that's happened due to the power and direction of God," said minister Dallas Scott, who serves as executive assistant to church Pastor Julian Spencer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May '17
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC