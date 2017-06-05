American Legion Post 84 launches new ...

American Legion Post 84 launches new Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary posts

Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 is expanding the Legion Family in the Aurora area, providing individuals with military members in their family lineage to join and support veterans as members of the Sons of the American Legion or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 84. The Sons of the American Legion will have its first organizational meeting for all interested parties at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and the auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Both meetings will be at the Post 84 service office, 75 S. LaSalle St., Aurora. "The newly formed Sons of the American Legion Post and the Auxiliary Post 84 are avenues where individuals can be involved in helping our veterans," states Post 84 Commander Mike Eckburg.

