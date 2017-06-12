5 arrested, 1 still at large in Aurora drug, gun investigation
An Aurora police investigation led to felony drug and gun charges against six men, one who remains at large, officials said. During an eight-month undercover investigation by the Aurora Police Department and FBI, officers recorded a number of drug and weapon sales in Aurora, Montgomery and North Aurora, police said.
