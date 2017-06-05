2 face charges in Aurora Township armed robbery
Two men have been charged with armed violence, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery, accused of sticking up a man in the 400 block of Montgomery Road in Aurora Township. Joshua Captain, 20, of the 1500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago, and Treveon Miles, 19, of the 1500 block of Northeast Drive, Aurora, were arrested Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|Sun
|Defeat Liz Warren...
|18
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May '17
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC