2 face charges in Aurora Township armed robbery

Two men have been charged with armed violence, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery, accused of sticking up a man in the 400 block of Montgomery Road in Aurora Township. Joshua Captain, 20, of the 1500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago, and Treveon Miles, 19, of the 1500 block of Northeast Drive, Aurora, were arrested Wednesday night.

