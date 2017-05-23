Woman killed along Orchard Road in Aurora
A 22-year-old woman who apparently exited a friend's vehicle in the middle of Orchard Road in the early morning of Monday, May 22 morning was struck and killed by oncoming traffic, Aurora police said. According to Aurora police, officers were called to a report of a body in the roadway on Orchard Road, in the southbound lanes, between Galena Boulevard and Illinois Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. A 26-year-old Oswego resident who was driving a 2015 Subaru reported traveling southbound on Orchard road and striking Benavides, who was apparently lying in the roadway at the time.
