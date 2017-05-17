Wheatland Dance Theater presents CIND...

Wheatland Dance Theater presents CINDERELLA 5/21

Audiences of all ages will be dazzled by the classical fairy tale Cinderella presented by the Wheatland Dance Theater at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2017. The performance, which features young dancers from the Plainfield Dance Academy and special guest dancers, tells the story of a young girl who discovers her prince with a little help from her fairy godmother.

