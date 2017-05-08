Waubonsee accepting applications for ...

Waubonsee accepting applications for tuition-free degree

Waubonsee Community College is now accepting applications for the second class of students who will pursue the college's innovative, grant-funded, one-year associate degree. The program, funded by a grant from the Aurora-based Dunham Fund, provides coursework and extra support necessary for students to earn a fully transferable associate degree in just one year -- with no tuition cost.

